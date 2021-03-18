Toronto Police looking for missing teenage boy

Toronto Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenage boy.

MISSING:

Noah Hannah, 16

– last seen on Fri, Mar 12, Kingston Rd + Galloway Rd area

– described as 6', 140lbs, medium build, brown curly hair, shaved on sides, brown eyes

– wearing a hoodie, white Nikes, grey backpack#GO479272

^lb pic.twitter.com/fCJbSEe52x — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 18, 2021

16 year old Noah Hannah was last seen on Friday, March 12, in the Kingston Road and Galloway area.

He’s described as 6′, about 140 lbs. He has brown curly hair that’s shaved on the sides and brown eyes.

In a release, police say he was wearing a hoodie, white Nike shoes, and he was carrying a grey backpack.

Police are concerned for his safety, and they ask anyone with info to contact them at 416-808-4200, or at CRIMESTOPPERS at 416-222-TIPS (8477).