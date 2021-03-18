Loading articles...

Toronto Police looking for missing teenage boy

Last Updated Mar 18, 2021 at 11:15 pm EDT

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. (CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman)

Toronto Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenage boy.

16 year old Noah Hannah was last seen on Friday, March 12, in the Kingston Road and Galloway area.

He’s described as 6′, about 140 lbs. He has brown curly hair that’s shaved on the sides and brown eyes.

In a release, police say he was wearing a hoodie, white Nike shoes, and he was carrying a grey backpack.

Police are concerned for his safety, and they ask anyone with info to contact them at 416-808-4200, or at CRIMESTOPPERS at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

