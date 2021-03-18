Loading articles...

Toronto Police asking for public's help to find missing elderly man

Last Updated Mar 18, 2021 at 8:56 pm EDT

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in an undated file photo.

Toronto Police are requesting the public’s assistance in searching for a missing elderly man.

Qingyun Guo, 83, was last seen on Thursday, March 18 around 11 A.M. in the Finch Avenue East and Morningside Area. According to a release from Toronto Police, he is described as 5’3 with a slim build.

He was last seen wearing a dark winter coat, grey pants, and a pair of black shoes.

Police are concerned for his safety.

Police ask anyone who sees him to contact them at 416-808-4200, or Crimestoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

