Toronto Police asking for public's help to find missing elderly man

Toronto Police are requesting the public’s assistance in searching for a missing elderly man.

Qingyun Guo, 83

– last seen on Thurs, March 18, at 11am in the Finch Av E + Morningside Av area @TPS42Div

– described as 5'3, with a slim build

– wearing a dark winter coat, grey pants, and black shoes#GO501158

Qingyun Guo, 83, was last seen on Thursday, March 18 around 11 A.M. in the Finch Avenue East and Morningside Area. According to a release from Toronto Police, he is described as 5’3 with a slim build.

He was last seen wearing a dark winter coat, grey pants, and a pair of black shoes.

Police are concerned for his safety.

Police ask anyone who sees him to contact them at 416-808-4200, or Crimestoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).