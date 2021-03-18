The Canadian Press receives eight NNA nominations for N.S. shooting coverage, photos

TORONTO — The Canadian Press received eight National Newspaper Award nominations for its coverage of a killing rampage in Nova Scotia and sports and breaking news photos.

The national newswire agency has been nominated in the breaking news category for stories about the killing of 22 people across Nova Scotia last spring.

Andrew Vaughan, Darryl Dyck and Chris Young received breaking news photo nominations for images of the body of the man connected to the Atlantic killing spree, clashes at a Black Lives Matter protest in Vancouver and a man reacting to authorities who broke up an encampment for homeless persons in Toronto.

In the feature photo category, Nathan Denette and Fred Thornhill have received nominations for images of a woman hugging her mother through plastic during COVID-19 and a paddleboarder out on the Trent-Severn waterway.

Frank Gunn is a finalist in the sports photo category for his image depicting a collision between a Toronto Maple Leafs player and a Carolina Hurricanes goaltender.

The NNAs celebrate Canada’s best journalism every year by giving out awards in 22 categories and will announce this year’s winners in May.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2021.

The Canadian Press