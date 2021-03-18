Peel school boards considering temporary return to virtual learning

Talks are underway in Peel Region to move all schools, in the public and catholic boards, to virtual learning until mid-April.

Peel’s medical officer of health, Dr Lawrence Loh, has confirmed a meeting took place on Wednesday and says they are in close contact with the school boards.

“There have been questions raised around the ongoing picture of transmission in our community,” says Loh.

“At this time we continue in discussions with our school boards and ultimately will issue recommendations that will continue to keep our community and our school system safe.”

Loh says they’ll be meeting with the school boards next week to re-evaluate the situation.

If things go virtual, the Peel District School Board and the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board have reportedly circled April 19 as a possible return to in-class learning.

Currently at the Peel Catholic Board, seven schools have already moved to virtual learning.

RELATED: Modelling data reportedly suggests COVID-19 case counts will triple in GTA by early April

Peel, along with Toronto, is currently in the strictest “Grey-Lockdown” category of the province’s pandemic framework, which allows retailers to open with capacity limits but keeps indoor restaurant dining, gyms, and personal care services closed.

Toronto and Peel Region’s top doctors confirmed Wednesday they’re in active discussions with the province about keeping the public health units in lockdown but with modified restrictions that could permit outdoor dining and events as the weather improves in the coming weeks.

Students in Toronto, Peel and York Region returned to in-person learning just over a month ago.