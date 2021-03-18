Loading articles...

Man charged in death of 17-year-old Alberta student to appear in court

Last Updated Mar 18, 2021 at 4:14 am EDT

People leave a school after a student was airlifted to hospital after a stabbing at a school , in Leduc Alta, on Monday March 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

LEDUC, Alta. — A man charged with first-degree murder in the death of a teen who was attacked in her classroom is to appear in court today.

Dylan Thomas Pountney, who is 19, is accused of killing 17-year-old Jennifer Winkler at Christ the King School in Leduc, Alta., just south of Edmonton.

Leduc Mayor Bob Young has said Winkler was stabbed and then airlifted to hospital where she died. 

Mounties have said Winkler and Pountney knew each other, but have not commented on a possible motive or on whether the attack was targeted.

A trauma support team has been helping students and staff at the school since the attack.

Pountney is expected to appear in Leduc provincial court at 9:30 a.m.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 20 minutes ago
STALL: #SB427 ramp to QEW. Right lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:15 AM
Good Thursday morning! A gusty NE wind today and some showers ☔️ this morning for #Toronto GTA. A full day of suns…
Latest Weather
Read more