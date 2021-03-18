Federal and provincial governments investing in 37 clean water projects for Ontario First Nations communities

Several Ontario First Nations communities are still under boil water advisories.

The funding will go towards clean water infrastructure for 37 First Nations communities.

Over $92 million is being invested from the federal and provincial governments, as well as First Nations communities.

The Government of Canada, in tandem with the Government of Ontario and various First Nations communities, announced a massive investment in funding for clean water infrastructure.

Great news! Canada and Ontario invest in 37 clean water, wastewater and storm water infrastructure improvement projects for First Nation communities across the province. https://t.co/FaLxvrYxz6 #BuildUp #RuralOpportunity pic.twitter.com/NzIZawXxo7 — Infrastructure Canada (@INFC_eng) March 18, 2021

The federal government is investing $69.5 million in various projects dedicated to clean water, storm water, and wastewater infrastructure improvements for 37 First Nations communities throughout the province. This investment is made through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan.

The Ontario government is investing $16.9 million, and the 37 communities are investing a combined total of $5.8 million.

The announcement was made by a variety of government officials, including M.P. Catherine McKenna, the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, M.P.P. Laurie Scott, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure, and Chief Irene Kells of the Zhiibaahaasing First Nation.

According to a release from the Ontario government, some of the projects the funding is going towards includes upgrading the Zhiibaahaasing First Nation’s water storage and distributions systems, 1.2 kilometres of water main lines for the Washagamis Bay First Nation, and rehabilitating and expanding the wastewater lagoon in the Dokis First Nation.

M.P. McKenna says “Clean drinking water and proper wastewater management are fundamental to building healthy, resilient communities.” Chief Irene Kells of the Zhiibaahaasing First Nation says ‘”The New Distribution System will help eliminate what we currently have, concrete cisterns to hold our water, these cisterns are not for human drinking consumption; along with trucked water being delivered to each home, with multiple points of contamination.”