Cleanup underway at Southern California fireworks blast site

Last Updated Mar 18, 2021 at 7:58 pm EDT

ONTARIO, Calif. — Experts began burning off unexploded fireworks in a Southern California neighbourhood rocked this week by explosions that left two people dead.

Controlled burns began Wednesday evening, and the city of Ontario tweeted that they would continue until all hazardous materials are destroyed.

Regional air quality officials advised that neighbourhoods directly downwind might experience unhealthy air quality at times through Thursday.

The explosion of a large cache of fireworks Tuesday rained debris down over a wide area, and dozens of residents were evacuated.

Ontario Police Chief Mike Lorenz said Wednesday that the coroner’s office had not yet identified the bodies found in the backyard of the property where the blasts began.

Two cousins associated with the property were reported missing.

The Associated Press

