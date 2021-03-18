Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Canada, U.S. border restrictions extended to April 21st
by Michael Ranger
Posted Mar 18, 2021 9:05 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 18, 2021 at 9:21 am EDT
Canadian and American flags fly near the Ambassador Bridge at the Canada-USA border crossing in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, March 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rob Gurdebeke
Non-essential travel restrictions between Canada and the United States have been extended until April 21 to help prevent further spread of COVID-19.
Bill Blair, Canada’s Minister of Public Safety, said on Twitter that “Canada will continue to base its decisions on the best public health advice available to keep Canadians safe.”
Canada’s shared border with the United States was originally closed to casual, non-essential travel last year on March 21, ten days after a global pandemic was declared.
Informed by science and public health guidance, we will work with our counterparts to identify an approach to easing restrictions when conditions permit and with the protection of our citizens from COVID-19 at the forefront of our minds.