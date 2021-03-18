Loading articles...

Canada, U.S. border restrictions extended to April 21st

Last Updated Mar 18, 2021 at 9:21 am EDT

Canadian and American flags fly near the Ambassador Bridge at the Canada-USA border crossing in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, March 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rob Gurdebeke

Non-essential travel restrictions between Canada and the United States have been extended until April 21 to help prevent further spread of COVID-19.

Bill Blair, Canada’s Minister of Public Safety, said on Twitter that “Canada will continue to base its decisions on the best public health advice available to keep Canadians safe.”

Canada’s shared border with the United States was originally closed to casual, non-essential travel last year on March 21, ten days after a global pandemic was declared.

New quarantine and testing requirements for those coming to Canada were rolled out in February.

Right now, all travellers, with some exceptions for essential workers, must isolate for 14 days upon arrival, no matter if they came into the country via land or air.

More details to come.

