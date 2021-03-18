Canada, U.S. border restrictions extended to April 21st

Non-essential travel restrictions between Canada and the United States have been extended until April 21 to help prevent further spread of COVID-19.

Bill Blair, Canada’s Minister of Public Safety, said on Twitter that “Canada will continue to base its decisions on the best public health advice available to keep Canadians safe.”

Canada’s shared border with the United States was originally closed to casual, non-essential travel last year on March 21, ten days after a global pandemic was declared.

Informed by science and public health guidance, we will work with our counterparts to identify an approach to easing restrictions when conditions permit and with the protection of our citizens from COVID-19 at the forefront of our minds. — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) March 18, 2021

New quarantine and testing requirements for those coming to Canada were rolled out in February.

Right now, all travellers, with some exceptions for essential workers, must isolate for 14 days upon arrival, no matter if they came into the country via land or air.

More details to come.