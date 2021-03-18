Loading articles...

Brampton man arrested in connection with human trafficking investigation

Last Updated Mar 18, 2021 at 12:13 am EDT

Durham Regional Police forensics vehicle is shown in this undated photo. DRPS

A 32-year-old Brampton man has been arrested in connection with a human trafficking investigation in Durham.

Police say a female victim came forward earlier this month.

She alleges she was forced into the sex trade by a man who would post ads, arrange dates, drive her to calls and then take all of her money.

Carl Obonna, who also goes by “Orange/Ikenna,” is facing a slew of charges including material benefit from sexual services and advertising another person’s sexual services.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

