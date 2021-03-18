AMC Entertainment, Signet rise; Tesla, PagerDuty fall

NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
Tesla Inc., down $48.65 to $653.16.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating a crash involving the electric car maker’s autopilot system.
PagerDuty Inc., down $3.29 to $37.56.
The software developer gave investors a disappointing profit forecast.
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., up 44 cents to $14.
The movie theatre chain expects nearly all of its U.S. locations to be open by March 26.
Signet Jewelers Ltd., up $2 to $61.35.
The jewelry retailer handily beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter profit forecasts.
Translate Bio Inc., down $7.94 to $17.76.
Investors were disappointed by results of a study of the drug developer’s potential cystic fibrosis treatment.
Duluth Holdings Inc., down $1.67 to $15.10.
The owner of the Duluth Trading workwear retailer’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.
Williams-Sonoma Inc., up $25.18 to $161.57.
The seller of cookware and home furnishings reported solid fourth-quarter financial results on strong demand.
Commercial Metals Co., up 48 cents to $28.83.
The manufacturer and recycler of steel and metal products beat Wall Street’s fiscal second-quarter profit forecasts.
The Associated Press