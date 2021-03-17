York Region expanding COVID-19 vaccinations to residents +75 years

York Region says residents who were born in 1946 and before can book appointments beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 18.

York says it’s advancing eligible residents for COVID-19 vaccinations to residents age 75 years and older as it continues to deliver vaccines identified in the province’s vaccine distribution plan.

Vaccines will be available for the new eligible priority group at these locations:

Aaniin Community Centre (Opening Monday, March 22, 2021)

Cornell Community Centre

Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital

Georgina Ice Palace located

Maple Community Centre

Ray Twinney Recreation Complex

Richmond Green Sports Centre

It says the clinic dates and times vary for each location, and recommends going online York’s website to check for clinic details.

Residents can book their COVID-19 vaccination appointments online or by phone.

“York Region Public Health, in partnership with our hospital and paramedic services partners, is working to ensure all eligible and vulnerable residents who cannot attend a clinic receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The approach to reach these homebound individuals is through our mobile outreach teams; however, some may also find the drive-thru clinics opening soon as a good option,” the region says in a statement, “Outreach will begin to homebound individuals receiving homecare next week. The drive-thru site at Canada’s Wonderland is scheduled to begin operations the week of March 29, 2021. Drive-thru clinics will also be by appointment only.”

York says as the vaccine supply increases, it encourages residents to keep checking for appointments that become available, and is asking residents to cancel any appointments they do not plan to use.