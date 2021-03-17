Loading articles...

Women's organization urges Inuit women to get COVID-19 shot, citing increased risks

Last Updated Mar 17, 2021 at 1:14 pm EDT

A national Inuit women’s organization is calling on Inuit women and families across Canada to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Speaking from her home in Baker Lake, Nunavut, Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada president Rebecca Kudloo says she has already received two doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Kudloo says she is happy that Inuit across the country have had access to at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to date.

But Kudloo says Inuit continue to face systemic racism in the health-care system and have many reasons to be hesitant about getting the COVID-19 shot.

Connie Siedule, executive director of an Inuit family health centre in Ottawa, says life expectancy for Inuit is 10 to 17 years less than the general population.

Siedule says Inuit living in urban centres face a serious risk of health consequences related to COVID-19 and she is urging Inuit to get the vaccine as soon as possible.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2021.

The Canadian Press

