Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Toronto South Detention Centre reportedly dealing with COVID-19 outbreak
by News Staff
Posted Mar 17, 2021 12:06 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 17, 2021 at 12:10 am EDT
The Toronto South Detention Centre is shown in Toronto on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2013. Advocates across Canada are calling for the release of non-violent inmates and a unified plan to deal with the health and safety of people in the correctional system during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Toronto South Detention Centre, near Kipling and Horner, is reportedly dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.
According to reports, around 70 staff and inmates have tested positive for the virus — 36 of which have screened positive for variants of concern.
Toronto Public Health says the results are a result of site-wide testing at the jail.
Public Health Ontario is now working to determine which variant of concern the facility is dealing with.
The cases follow an earlier outbreak in December, when 54 inmates tested positive for COVID-19.