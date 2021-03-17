Loading articles...

Toronto South Detention Centre reportedly dealing with COVID-19 outbreak

Last Updated Mar 17, 2021 at 12:10 am EDT

The Toronto South Detention Centre is shown in Toronto on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2013. Advocates across Canada are calling for the release of non-violent inmates and a unified plan to deal with the health and safety of people in the correctional system during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The Toronto South Detention Centre, near Kipling and Horner, is reportedly dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

According to reports, around 70 staff and inmates have tested positive for the virus — 36 of which have screened positive for variants of concern.

Toronto Public Health says the results are a result of site-wide testing at the jail.

Public Health Ontario is now working to determine which variant of concern the facility is dealing with.

The cases follow an earlier outbreak in December, when 54 inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

