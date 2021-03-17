Loading articles...

Toronto police investigating after man shot in Etobicoke, sent to hospital

Last Updated Mar 17, 2021 at 9:15 pm EDT

Toronto police are investigating after they say a young man was shot Wednesday night in Etobicoke. (Rick Helinski/ CityNEWS Toronto)

One man has been sent to hospital after a shooting at Scarlettwood Court and Scarlett Road, near Lawerence Avenue on Thursday night.

Police say they were called just before 7:30 p.m. to reports of gunshots heard.

When police arrived, they found a young man who was shot. The extent of his injuries is not yet known.

Toronto Police Constable Alex Li says police are investigating, “we are right now gathering information on potential suspects and people that are involved.”

Police say witnesses saw a vehicle drive away from the area of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

