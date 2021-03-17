Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Toronto police investigating after man shot in Etobicoke, sent to hospital
by News Staff
Posted Mar 17, 2021 8:15 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 17, 2021 at 9:15 pm EDT
Toronto police are investigating after they say a young man was shot Wednesday night in Etobicoke. (Rick Helinski/ CityNEWS Toronto)
One man has been sent to hospital after a shooting at Scarlettwood Court and Scarlett Road, near Lawerence Avenue on Thursday night.
Police say they were called just before 7:30 p.m. to reports of gunshots heard.
When police arrived, they found a young man who was shot. The extent of his injuries is not yet known.
Toronto Police Constable Alex Li says police are investigating, “we are right now gathering information on potential suspects and people that are involved.”
Police say witnesses saw a vehicle drive away from the area of the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
SHOOTING: (UPDATE) Scarlett Rd & Scarlettwood Crt – police o/s – confirmed shooting – officers located a man suffering from gunshot wounds – @TorontoMedics o/s – several callers reporting more gunshots heard in the area – officers speaking w/ witnesses – will update#GO495650 ^al