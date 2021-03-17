Loading articles...

Team NZ beats Luna Rossa 7-3 to retain the America's Cup

Last Updated Mar 17, 2021 at 12:28 am EDT

Emirates Team New Zealand, right, leads Italy's Luna Rossa in race ten of the America's Cup on Auckland's Waitemata Harbour, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (Chris Cameron/Photosport via AP)

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Team New Zealand has retained the America’s Cup, beating Italian challenger Luna Rossa 7-3 in the 36th match for sailing’s oldest trophy.

The defender came into the sixth day of racing Wednesday at match point, with a 6-3 lead in the best-of-13 race series. Team New Zealand won the 10th race by 46 seconds in a shifty north-easterly breeze to complete its defence of the famous Auld Mug.

The Associated Press

