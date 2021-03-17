Loading articles...

St. Patrick's Day revellers urged to follow public health guidelines

Last Updated Mar 17, 2021 at 4:14 am EDT

TORONTO — Public health officials are urging St. Patrick’s Day revellers to follow physical distancing and other anti-pandemic guidelines today.

The main concern is that gatherings and celebrations could turn into COVID-19 super-spreader events.

Some provinces and cities have put new restrictions in place; others will rely on existing measures.

The Irish embassy in Ottawa is holding a virtual event instead of a traditional reception.

British Columbia has ordered bars and restaurants to stop serving alcohol at 8 p.m., while pubs in Atlantic Canada will be closed or have limited seating,

Niagara Falls will be lit green for 15 minutes on the hour tonight.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 11:09 PM
POLICE INVESTIGATION - #EB403 ramp to Mavis. Right lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 59 minutes ago
Happy St. Patrick’s Day! ☘️ Just a light wind for #Toronto GTA today and we will get into a bit of sunshine for t…
Latest Weather
Read more