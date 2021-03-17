Quarantined B.C. farms where over 1,000 mink died resume breeding stock

VICTORIA — Two mink farms that are still quarantined after COVID-19 outbreaks have begun annual breeding programs along with seven other farms in British Columbia.

The Agriculture Ministry says in a statement the province’s chief veterinarian Dr. Rayna Gunvaldsen has approved the resumption of breeding while the farms remain under quarantine to reduce the risk of the virus spreading.

It says staff are in contact with all licensed mink farms to ensure precautions are in place to minimize any transmission of COVID-19 from humans to animals or from animals to humans.

About 200 mink died late last year at the first farm to test positive, and Gunvaldsen has said the animals were likely infected after eight employees became ill.

A breeder at a second property in the Fraser Valley decided to euthanize about 1,000 mink in January after three mink died at the farm.

The B.C. chapter of the SPCA has called for a moratorium on mink farming, saying the animals are kept in tightly packed cages and shouldn’t be killed for clothing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2021.

