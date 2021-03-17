Police investigating bullet hole mystery in Scarborough after shell casings found

Toronto Police have a bullet hole mystery to solve in Scarborough after shots were fired Saturday night — no one seemed to notice until Wednesday.

At least 20 shell casings have been found, mostly on the street in front of 28 Terryhill Crescent, near McCowan Road and Highway 401.

Neighbours say they thought it was firecrackers late Saturday night, but bullet damage to the front windows and door is in plain sight.

And most of the shell casings were found in the street.

There are no reports of injuries.

How do twenty shell casings left lying in the street Saturday night, go unnoticed until a neighbour calls police on Wednesday? That’s exactly what Toronto Police need to figure out on Terryhill Cres. in Scarborough. Bullet holes in windows and front door of a house. @680NEWS pic.twitter.com/uEQMEEKKxl — Mark Douglas (@Douglas680NEWS) March 17, 2021