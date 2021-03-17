Loading articles...

Police investigating bullet hole mystery in Scarborough after shell casings found

Last Updated Mar 17, 2021 at 7:00 pm EDT

Toronto police are investigating after shell casing were discovered outside of a house in Scarborough. (680 NEWS/Mark Douglas)

Toronto Police have a bullet hole mystery to solve in Scarborough after shots were fired Saturday night — no one seemed to notice until Wednesday.

At least 20 shell casings have been found, mostly on the street in front of 28 Terryhill Crescent, near McCowan Road and Highway 401.

RELATED: Highway shooting in broad daylight on HWY 427, police investigating

Neighbours say they thought it was firecrackers late Saturday night, but bullet damage to the front windows and door is in plain sight.

And most of the shell casings were found in the street.

There are no reports of injuries.

 

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 43 minutes ago
UPDATE: WB 401 west of Weston collectors - left lane remains closed due to a collision. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:55 PM
Any light, spotty showers in #Toronto tomorrow will be done by 9a-10a. Double digit highs return for the weekend
Latest Weather
Read more