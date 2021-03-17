Province says workplace compliance of public health measures is up, fewer fines issued

It seems workplaces are getting the message when it comes to public health and safety measures.

On Wednesday, the province gave some insight into their recent blitzes, saying provincial offences officers found that approximately 73 percent of businesses were in compliance with public health measures and compliance increased by 20 percent.

York Region, Halton, Durham, and Welling-Dufferin-Guelph are among the public health units currently under “Red-Control” of the province’s framework, which allows for the return of in-person dining (max 10 patrons inside), as well as certain retail and gyms to reopen.

From February 25 to 28, the government said 110 officers carried out over 1,000 COVID-19 related workplace safety visits in Durham Region, Eastern Ontario, and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph.

The majority of these visits were made to small businesses, with fewer than 25 employees, which had been closed during the provincial shutdown.

Follow-up visits in early March have shown significant improvement, especially in the areas of masking, screening, and using COVID-19 workplace safety plans.

“The overwhelming majority of small business owners are protecting their workers and customers from COVID-19. Sometimes they just need a bit of help, which we’re here to provide,” said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development.

“With inspectors out every day across the province, this balance of education and enforcement is ensuring businesses of all sizes follow the rules. Our government’s education-focused workplace safety blitzes have demonstrated that businesses are learning to operate safely during COVID-19 and appreciate the support and guidance from the province.”

McNaughton says follow-up visits are now taking place in Eastern Ontario, Durham Region, and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, and are scheduled for York Region, Waterloo Region, and Windsor-Essex.

Provincial offences officers have overseen just under 16,000 COVID-related workplace inspections and investigations across the province since the beginning of 2021.

During those visits, they’ve issued just under 12,000 orders and 410 COVID-19 related tickets.