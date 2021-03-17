Ontario reports over 1,500 new COVID-19 cases, highest standalone case count in over a month

Ontario is reporting 1,508 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths on Wednesday.

Locally, there are 542 new cases in Toronto, 253 in Peel and 107 in York Region.

It is the highest daily increase the province has seen in over a month, not counting two days in recent weeks where data errors led to an overestimation of cases.

There were over 49,000 tests completed in the last 24 hour period.

The province reported 1,074 cases and 11 deaths on Tuesday.

As of 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, 1,301,334 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Three mass vaccination clinics in Toronto opened their doors on Wednesday.

The goal is for these clinics to eventually be used to vaccinate the general public, but officials are reminding residents that as of right now, they will only accept people over the age of 80 who have made an appointment.

As the province attempts to ramp up its vaccination efforts, Ontario’s science advisory table is saying the province has already entered the third wave of COVID-19.

Premier Doug Ford recently took aim at York Region, questioning the health units move to start administering COVID-19 vaccinations to frontline workers when some seniors over 80 still haven’t received the shot.

The region began vaccinating those in the 80 and above age group at the beginning of the month and they are now expanding COVID-19 vaccinations to include eligible frontline health care workers, like massage therapists and naturopaths.

The advisory table says the more transmissible variants of concerns now account for almost half of the new cases in the province.

The group says the growth in variant cases is happening across the province with almost two-thirds of public health units experiencing exponential growth.

More to come.