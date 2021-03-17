Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Mexican legislator stripped of post after 'whores' comment
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 17, 2021 8:51 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 17, 2021 at 8:58 pm EDT
MEXICO CITY — A Mexican state legislator was stripped of his leadership post Wednesday after he was heard on tape saying he could spend government funds any way he wanted, “even on whores.”
The conservative National Action Party said Javier Estrada Cárdenas had been stripped of his position as the party’s legislative leader in the western state of Michoacan.
“National Action will not allow ‘machista’ or misogynist comments by our members, legislators, office holder or leaders,” the party said in a statement.
The state party leadership replaced in the post by a female legislator and ordered Estrada Cárdenas to take sensitivity training.
In a tape of an official meeting from November, Estrada Cárdenas can be heard saying, “I can spend the money with whoever I want, even with whores.” He was apparently angry at the time about a state audit of spending by legislators.
He issued a public apology Wednesday, saying, “I have committed a very serious mistake.”
“The comments made do not represent my attitude toward women, or the proper use of public funds,” he said.