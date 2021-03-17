How a family doctor helped Canadians understand COVID-19

In today’s Big Story podcast, Dr. Jennifer Kwan is just one of dozens of ordinary Canadians who decided early in the pandemic to spend their free time presenting data on the virus to the masses via easy to understand charts. These unlikely dataviz experts have been integral to the general public’s familiarity with things like waves, exponential growth, positivity percentage and other key indicators.

How and why did they decide to start making these graphs and charts? What has come along with their status as virus experts online? What holes in government communications are they filling? And when, oh when, will they finally make their last chart and get some rest?

GUEST: Dr. Jennifer Kwan

