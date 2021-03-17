Loading articles...

Canadians not near death gain access to assisted dying as Senate passes Bill C-7

Last Updated Mar 17, 2021 at 5:58 pm EDT

OTTAWA — The Senate has passed a bill to expand access to medical assistance in dying, including eventually to people suffering solely from mental illnesses.

By a vote of 60-25, with five abstentions, senators have accepted a revised version of Bill C-7, even though the government rejected or modified amendments made by the Senate.

It is expected to receive royal assent later tonight.

The bill immediately expands access to intolerably suffering individuals who are not approaching the natural end of their lives, in compliance with a 2019 Quebec Superior Court ruling.

As originally drafted, the bill would have imposed a blanket ban on assisted dying for people suffering solely from mental illnesses.

However, the revised version puts a two-year time limit on that exclusion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 43 minutes ago
CLEAR: WB QEW west of Winston Churchill. #WBQEW
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 12 minutes ago
Any light, spotty showers in #Toronto tomorrow will be done by 9a-10a. Double digit highs return for the weekend
Latest Weather
Read more