York police warning about unsafe ice conditions after several people were rescued over the weekend
by News Staff
Posted Mar 16, 2021 9:31 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 16, 2021 at 9:32 pm EDT
Parts of Lake Ontario frozen over following a cold snap in the GTA on Jan. 5, 2018. CITYNEWS/Tony Fera
York Regional Police are reminding people that it’s not safe to go on the ice or bodies of water after seven people were rescued over the weekend.
On Friday, the marine unit was called to help South Simcoe Police after several ice fishers were stranded on Lake Simcoe when the ice began to break.
Officers also worked with Durham’s marine unit and fire to rescue seven people. Five were treated for mild hypothermia and one was taken to hospital with severe hypothermia.
Police are asking people to keep children and pets away from lakes and other bodies of water because the ice is melting.
To help keep people safe, police are reminding the public no body of water is ever completely safe, to not go out alone, to wear proper clothing, and to have a fully charged phone with them.
You have activated your account, please feel free to browse our exclusive contests, videos and content.
