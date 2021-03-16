Loading articles...

Two bodies discovered in downtown Toronto building Tuesday morning

Last Updated Mar 16, 2021 at 6:23 pm EDT

Two bodies were found dead in a downtown building on Monday at Shuter Street and Parliament. (Mark Douglas/680 NEWS)

CAUTION: This story contains graphic content that may disturb some readers.

There was a smell so bad inside a building near Regent Park someone had to call Toronto police Tuesday morning.

When officers arrived around 9 o’clock, they found two bodies inside of a high-rise at 295 Shuter Street at Parliament.

The bodies were too decomposed for police to call the sex of the deceased, let alone their ages.

Some residents in the area describe a lot of drug activity going on inside — but what exactly lead to these two deaths is a complete mystery for now.

Police are now investigating, but say there is no danger to the public stemming from this discovery.

