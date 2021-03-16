Tory to make 'CampTO' spring break announcement

The City of Toronto appears to be planning for some camp programming for the delayed spring break next month.

Mayor John Tory is expected to make a ‘CampTO’ spring break announcement at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

After being forced to cancel its summer camps and recreation programs last May, the city announced the CampTO program.

The alternative program aims to provide children with a camp experience that incorporates public health measures designed to reduce the risk of virus spread through physical distancing, smaller group sizes and more extensive cleaning and hygiene measures.

RELATED: Ontario postpones March Break until week of April 12

The Ford government moved spring break, which was originally scheduled for this week, to the week of April 12 in an effort to prevent a youth-related spike in COVID-19 cases.

The city cancelled all planned 2020 holiday CampTO camps and winter instructional programs in the midst of a surge in cases in December.

Two CampTO programs were cancelled for a week in August after a camper tested positive for COVID-19.