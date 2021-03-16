Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Tory to make 'CampTO' spring break announcement
by Michael Ranger
Posted Mar 16, 2021 6:35 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 16, 2021 at 6:36 am EDT
Toronto Mayor John Tory. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
The City of Toronto appears to be planning for some camp programming for the delayed spring break next month.
Mayor John Tory is expected to make a ‘CampTO’ spring break announcement at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.
After being
and recreation programs last May, the city announced the CampTO program. forced to cancel its summer camps
The alternative program aims to provide children with a camp experience that incorporates public health measures designed to reduce the risk of virus spread through physical distancing, smaller group sizes and more extensive cleaning and hygiene measures.
RELATED: Ontario postpones March Break until week of April 12
The Ford government moved spring break, which was originally scheduled for this week, to the week of April 12 in an effort to prevent a youth-related spike in COVID-19 cases.
The city
camps and winter instructional programs in the midst of a surge in cases in December. cancelled all planned 2020 holiday CampTO
Two CampTO programs were cancelled for a week in August after a
for COVID-19. camper tested positive
