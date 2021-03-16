Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet says he tested positive for COVID-19
by News Staff
Posted Mar 16, 2021 8:39 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 16, 2021 at 8:40 pm EDT
Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet looks on during a coach's challenge in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool
The Toronto Raptors might be missing a key player in their upcoming game on Wednesday.
Guard Fred VanVleet says he tested positive for COVID-19, according to Sportsnet 590 The Fan’s Michael Grange, who says VanVleet told reporters that he “wouldn’t wish it on anybody” and doesn’t know if he will be clear for Wednesday’s game.
VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, Malachi Flynn, and Patrick McCaw were cleared to practice in Detroit after being sidelined for COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
Siakam, McCaw, and Flynn are listed as “questionable” for Wednesday’s game while VanVleet is listed as “doubtful.”
Og Anunoby will also be out for the game against the Pistons.
