Loading articles...

The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

Last Updated Mar 16, 2021 at 1:44 pm EDT

Movies US charts:

1. Crisis

2. Monster Hunter

3. The Croods: A New Age

4. Cosmic Sin

5. Greenland

6. Girl (2020)

7. Tenet

8. Minari

9. Dark Web: Cicada 3301

10. News of the World

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Crisis

2. Girl (2020)

3. Minari

4. My Salinger Year

5. Promising Young Woman

6. Come True

7. Vanguard

8. Son

9. The Winter Lake

10. The Vigil

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
Lane restrictions at Upper Middle and the ramp to EB 403 due to a collision. #EB403
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:09 AM
Good Tuesday morning! A strong, gusty east wind today but not as cold as yesterday. Some flurries or showers today…
Latest Weather
Read more