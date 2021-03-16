The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Tuesday, March 16, 2021

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

There are 915,868 confirmed cases in Canada.

<b>_ Canada: 915,868 confirmed cases (31,517 active, 861,832 resolved, 22,519 deaths).<sup>*</sup>The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.</b>

There were 2,822 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 82.93 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 22,356 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 3,194.

There were 24 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 215 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 31. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.08 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 59.25 per 100,000 people.

There have been 26,068,659 tests completed.

<b>_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 1,013 confirmed cases (49 active, 958 resolved, six deaths).</b>

There was one new case Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 9.39 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been three new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 1.15 per 100,000 people.

There have been 212,306 tests completed.

<b>_ Prince Edward Island: 144 confirmed cases (four active, 140 resolved, zero deaths).</b>

There was one new case Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 2.51 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been one new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 117,048 tests completed.

<b>_ Nova Scotia: 1,672 confirmed cases (17 active, 1,590 resolved, 65 deaths).</b>

There were two new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 1.74 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of eight new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 6.64 per 100,000 people.

There have been 389,788 tests completed.

<b>_ New Brunswick: 1,476 confirmed cases (42 active, 1,404 resolved, 30 deaths).</b>

There were five new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 5.37 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 16 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two.

There were zero new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there has been one new reported death. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.02 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 3.84 per 100,000 people.

There have been 249,784 tests completed.

<b>_ Quebec: 298,747 confirmed cases (6,753 active, 281,436 resolved, 10,558 deaths).</b>

There were 561 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 78.76 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 4,887 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 698.

There were eight new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 65 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is nine. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.11 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 123.13 per 100,000 people.

There have been 6,672,833 tests completed.

<b>_ Ontario: 320,448 confirmed cases (12,506 active, 300,769 resolved, 7,173 deaths).</b>

There were 1,074 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 84.88 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 9,336 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,334.

There were 11 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 90 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 13. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.09 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 48.68 per 100,000 people.

There have been 11,642,630 tests completed.

<b>_ Manitoba: 32,903 confirmed cases (989 active, 30,997 resolved, 917 deaths).</b>

There were 111 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 71.7 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 559 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 80.

There were zero new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 10 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is one. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.1 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 66.48 per 100,000 people.

There have been 558,933 tests completed.

<b>_ Saskatchewan: 30,883 confirmed cases (1,292 active, 29,182 resolved, 409 deaths).</b>

There were 156 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 109.61 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 965 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 138.

There were two new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of nine new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is one. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.11 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 34.7 per 100,000 people.

There have been 611,691 tests completed.

<b>_ Alberta: 139,143 confirmed cases (4,776 active, 132,415 resolved, 1,952 deaths).</b>

There were 355 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 108.01 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,769 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 396.

There were three new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 26 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is four. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.08 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 44.14 per 100,000 people.

There have been 3,526,798 tests completed.

<b>_ British Columbia: 88,929 confirmed cases (5,086 active, 82,436 resolved, 1,407 deaths).</b>

There were 556 new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 98.8 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 3,810 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 544.

There were zero new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 14 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is two. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.04 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 27.33 per 100,000 people.

There have been 2,053,985 tests completed.

<b>_ Yukon: 72 confirmed cases (zero active, 71 resolved, one death).</b>

There were zero new cases Tuesday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.38 per 100,000 people.

There have been 8,350 tests completed.

<b>_ Northwest Territories: 42 confirmed cases (one active, 41 resolved, zero deaths).</b>

There were zero new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 2.21 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 15,304 tests completed.

<b>_ Nunavut: 383 confirmed cases (two active, 380 resolved, one death).</b>

There were zero new cases Tuesday. The rate of active cases is 5.08 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of two new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.54 per 100,000 people.

There have been 9,133 tests completed.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published March 16, 2021.

The Canadian Press