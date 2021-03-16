Loading articles...

Syrian TV reports Israeli strike on suburbs of Damascus

Last Updated Mar 16, 2021 at 5:28 pm EDT

DAMASCUS, Syria — Israel launched a missile attack on suburbs of the Syrian capital Damascus late Tuesday and Syrian air defences responded to the strikes, state television reported.

State TV said Syrian air defence shot down some of the Israeli missiles before they hit their targets. It gave no further details or say which suburbs came under attack.

They were the first attacks since Feb. 28, when Israeli missiles struck southern suburbs of Damascus.

Israel has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

Israel views Iranian entrenchment on its northern frontier as a red line, and it has repeatedly struck Iran-linked facilities and weapons convoys destined for Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 22 minutes ago
Collision WB 401 just before Kipling - right lane closed. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:17 PM
Temps are up and down like Bitcoin this week! And with those weekend temps comes a whole lotta sunshine
Latest Weather
Read more