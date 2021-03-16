S&P/TSX composite down in early trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down in early trading, led lower by weakness in the energy and metals and mining sectors, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 39.54 points at 18,915.21.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 33.54 points at 32,919.92. The S&P 500 index was up 4.10 points at 3,973.04, while the Nasdaq composite was up 79.12 points at 13,538.83.

The Canadian dollar traded for 80.21 cents US compared with 80.13 cents US on Monday.

The April crude oil contract was down US$1.17 at US$64.22 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up three cents at US$2.52 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$2.40 at US$1,731.60 an ounce and the May copper contract was down six cents at US$4.09 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press