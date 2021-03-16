Loading articles...

Conservative party to trigger committee investigation into Rogers, Shaw mega deal

The Shaw Communications headquarters is seen in Calgary, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. Rogers Communications Inc. has signed a deal to buy Shaw Communications Inc. in a deal valued at $26 billion, including debt. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

It looks like the proposed mega Telecomm merger of Rogers and Shaw will face hearings from a house of commons committee.

Conservative critic Pierre Poilievre says his party will try to force a probe into the deal, saying they want to make sure this will benefit all Canadians.

“Customers, workers first. Not the corporate interest of a few players,” said Poilievre on Tuesday.

Poilievre says his party wants to make sure there are commitments around new jobs, expanding rural internet and wireless access, and keeping prices low.

“We’ll also listen to their competitors and customers who may have contrary views,” he said. “Once we have got all the data and information, we’ll take an informed position in the public interest.”

The $26-billion deal still has to go through several regulatory bodies before it can be formalized between both parties.

In a statement, Rogers said it will invest $6.5 billion in Western Canada to “build critically needed 5G networks, connect underserved rural and Indigenous communities, and bring added choice to customers and businesses.”

Rogers is the parent company of 680 NEWS.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 17 minutes ago
Collision WB 401 just before Kipling - right lane closed. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:17 PM
Temps are up and down like Bitcoin this week! And with those weekend temps comes a whole lotta sunshine
Latest Weather
Read more