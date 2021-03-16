Conservative party to trigger committee investigation into Rogers, Shaw mega deal

It looks like the proposed mega Telecomm merger of Rogers and Shaw will face hearings from a house of commons committee.

Conservative critic Pierre Poilievre says his party will try to force a probe into the deal, saying they want to make sure this will benefit all Canadians.

“Customers, workers first. Not the corporate interest of a few players,” said Poilievre on Tuesday.

Poilievre says his party wants to make sure there are commitments around new jobs, expanding rural internet and wireless access, and keeping prices low.

“We’ll also listen to their competitors and customers who may have contrary views,” he said. “Once we have got all the data and information, we’ll take an informed position in the public interest.”

The $26-billion deal still has to go through several regulatory bodies before it can be formalized between both parties.

In a statement, Rogers said it will invest $6.5 billion in Western Canada to “build critically needed 5G networks, connect underserved rural and Indigenous communities, and bring added choice to customers and businesses.”

Rogers is the parent company of 680 NEWS.