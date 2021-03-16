Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Conservative party to trigger committee investigation into Rogers, Shaw mega deal
by Cormac Mac Sweeney, Lucas Casaletto
Posted Mar 16, 2021 5:13 pm EDT
The Shaw Communications headquarters is seen in Calgary, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. Rogers Communications Inc. has signed a deal to buy Shaw Communications Inc. in a deal valued at $26 billion, including debt. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Conservative critic Pierre Poilievre says his party will try to force a probe into the deal, saying they want to make sure this will benefit all Canadians.
“Customers, workers first. Not the corporate interest of a few players,” said Poilievre on Tuesday.
Poilievre says his party wants to make sure there are commitments around new jobs, expanding rural internet and wireless access, and keeping prices low.
“We’ll also listen to their competitors and customers who may have contrary views,” he said. “Once we have got all the data and information, we’ll take an informed position in the public interest.”
The $26-billion deal still has to go through several regulatory bodies before it can be formalized between both parties.
In a statement, Rogers said it will invest $6.5 billion in Western Canada to “build critically needed 5G networks, connect underserved rural and Indigenous communities, and bring added choice to customers and businesses.”