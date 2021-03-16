Loading articles...

Prince Philip leaves hospital after treatment, heart procedure

Last Updated Mar 16, 2021 at 7:06 am EDT

Britain's Prince Philip leaves the King Edward VII hospital in the back of a car in London, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II has been hospitalized after a heart procedure. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Britain’s Prince Philip left a London hospital on Tuesday after being treated for an infection and undergoing a heart procedure.

Philip, 99, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, had been hospitalized since being admitted to the private King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on Feb. 16, where he was treated for an infection.

He was later transferred to a specialized cardiac care hospital, St. Bartholomew’s, for a short stay, before returning to King Edward VII’s.

RELATED: Prince William defends UK royal family against racism claims

Photographers standing outside the door of the private hospital captured his departure. Buckingham Palace has not yet commented on the matter.

Philip’s illness is not believed to be related to the coronavirus. Both Philip and Elizabeth received COVID-19 vaccinations in January and chose to publicize the matter to encourage others to also take the vaccine.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR - SB 400 south of Mapleview. #SB400
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:09 AM
Good Tuesday morning! A strong, gusty east wind today but not as cold as yesterday. Some flurries or showers today…
Latest Weather
Read more