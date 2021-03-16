Loading articles...

Police break up Moroccan teachers' protest for fixed jobs

Last Updated Mar 16, 2021 at 5:44 pm EDT

Security forces disperse a demonstration staged by teachers demanding improved job conditions, in Rabat, Morocco, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

RABAT, Morocco — Hundreds of teachers on temporary contracts protested Tuesday in the Moroccan capital to demand permanent employment.

Protestors attempted to stage a sit-in outside the parliament and Education Ministry buildings in Rabat before police dispersed them. Several teachers were injured.

Police also made arrests. Authorities had banned the demonstration, citing coronavirus restrictions on large gatherings.

Protesters want the government to end the hiring of newly graduated teachers on temporary renewable contracts.

More than 50,000 have been hired under the system since 2016.

The government insists the system offers contract teachers the same benefits, including starting salaries and pension plans, as colleagues with permanent teaching posts.

