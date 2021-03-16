Ottawa concert hopes rapid COVID-19 tests will be ticket to the return of live music

An Ottawa concert is aiming to set the stage for live performance to make a comeback this year through the use of rapid COVID-19 testing.

The Ontario Festival Industry Taskforce says the “added layer” of rapid COVID-19 antigen screening will make The Long Road Back the first event of its kind in Canada, and could establish best public health practices for concert season.

The outdoor show featuring soul band the Commotions is set to be held in Lansdowne Park on March 27.

A hundred concert-goers will be offered rapid COVID-19 antigen screening at participating Shoppers Drug Mart locations within 48 hours of the event.

Organizers say they’re producing the event with the guidance of epidemiological and medical experts, and the co-operation of local and provincial health authorities.

Heather Gibson of the National Arts Centre, which is among the arts organizations backing the event, says in a statement that the concert could pave the way for the return of live music events in Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2021.

