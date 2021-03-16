One week out, did Harry and Meghan’s interview really change anything?

In today’s Big Story podcast, will Canada ever remove the monarchy? A week ago, it seemed like a tipping point was at hand, as the world reacted with shock and scorn to allegations of mistreatment and racism from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. But what has happened since the interview aired?

How did the Royal family defend itself? What are Commonwealth nations planning to do in response? And what would it take if Canada really wanted to get the Queen off our money?

GUEST: Patricia Treble, Maclean’s

