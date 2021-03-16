Loading articles...

CP NewsAlert: Student charged with first-degree murder in Alberta school attack

Last Updated Mar 16, 2021 at 12:44 pm EDT

EDMONTON — RCMP say a student accused of a deadly attack at an Edmonton-area school has been charged with first-degree murder.

Dylan Thomas Pountney, who is 19, was to appear in court in Edmonton this morning.

He remains in custody.

Police have said a 17-year-old female student was violently assaulted yesterday morning in a classroom at Christ the King School in Leduc, just south of Edmonton.

Mounties said the two students knew each other, but police did not comment on a possible motive.

The city’s mayor has said the girl was stabbed and airlifted to an Edmonton hospital, where she died.

More coming …

The Canadian Press

