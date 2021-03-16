City launching new program to help those living in encampments move to secured spaces in hotels

The City of Toronto says it has secured spaces inside hotels for anyone experiencing homelessness and is launching a new program to help the switch.

The City calls the program Pathway Inside, which is focused on anyone living in encampments at four priority sites; Moss Park, Alexandra Park, Trinity Bellwoods, and Lamport Stadium.

Teams making up the program have been engaging with people experiencing homelessness and say they are working to address their needs, including on-site harm reduction, and indoor space for individuals and couples.

In February, the City opened a temporary downtown hotel program at 45 The Esplanade, and will prioritize moving people living at the four sites to this location, and other hotel programs by April.

The City says the ultimate solution to homelessness is to provide permanent housing.

Joe Cressy, Spadina-Fort York councillor and board of health chair, says housing is a right and every person deserves a safe and secure home.