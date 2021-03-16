Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
City launching new program to help those living in encampments move to secured spaces in hotels
by News Staff
Posted Mar 16, 2021 11:05 pm EDT
A homeless encampment is pictured in Toronto on Thursday December 10, 2020. With Toronto's shelter system running at its capacity of 6,000 beds, and despite the city having moved over 2,000 people into permanent and temporary housing, there is an estimated 1,000 people sleeping outside in the Toronto. Recently the city announced that it estimates 600 people become newly-homeless every month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young THE CANADIAN PRESS
The City of Toronto says it has secured spaces inside hotels for anyone experiencing homelessness and is launching a new program to help the switch.
The City calls the program Pathway Inside, which is focused on anyone living in encampments at four priority sites; Moss Park, Alexandra Park, Trinity Bellwoods, and Lamport Stadium.
Teams making up the program have been engaging with people experiencing homelessness and say they are working to address their needs, including on-site harm reduction, and indoor space for individuals and couples.