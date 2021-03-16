Loading articles...

Canada-U.S. Commons committee exploring latest cross-border pipeline flashpoint

Last Updated Mar 16, 2021 at 11:14 am EDT

WASHINGTON — The latest pipeline dispute between Canada and the United States is back on the agenda in Ottawa. 

Enbridge vice-president Vern Yu is scheduled to appear today before a special House of Commons committee exploring Canada-U.S. ties. 

Enbridge owns and operates Line 5, a vital cross-border energy link that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has vowed to shut down. 

Whitmer is convinced the dual pipeline, which runs beneath the Straits of Mackinac, poses too severe a threat to the health of the Great Lakes.

Yu, head of the Calgary company’s liquid pipeline division, calls Michigan’s concerns baseless and says Line 5 remains safe. 

Line 5 has emerged as the newest flashpoint in Canada-U.S. relations just two months after President Joe Biden cancelled the Keystone XL expansion project.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2021. 

The Canadian Press

