Canada officials hoping St. Patrick's Day doesn't lead to super-spreader events

Health authorities are urging would-be celebrants to be mindful of the risks and obey all limits on social gatherings this St. Patrick’s Day.

Some provinces are putting added health and safety restrictions in place to prevent gatherings from turning into super-spreader events.

British Columbia has ordered bars and restaurants to stop serving alcohol at 8:00 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day and some areas like Manitoba say they’ll be relying on existing measures to curb alcohol-fuelled gatherings that could hurt efforts to contain the pandemic.

Bylaw officers in Ottawa where limits on gatherings and alcohol serving are already in place are also planning to step up enforcement efforts.

The ongoing pandemic once again means no one will be parading through Toronto streets on St. Patrick’s Day on Wednesday, but it doesn’t mean you can’t get your Irish on.

Parade society chairman Shaun Ruddy says there are virtual events planned but there will not be a virtual parade.

“We aren’t doing a virtual St. Patrick’s Day parade. I think that’s kind of like having a show with a raincoat on,” said Ruddy.

“We’re going to wait until 2022 and we’re going to light the streets up, going to get everyone involved and deliver a proper parade.”

If you do plan on celebrating, Ruddy suggests dressing up at home and checking out the organization’s Facebook page where they’re showcasing artists from previous parades.

Last year’s parade was one of the first events scrapped because of COVID-19 restrictions and, of course, those restrictions remain in place this year.

With files from The Canadian Press