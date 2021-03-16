A look at COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada on Tuesday, March 16, 2021

The latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada as of 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

In Canada, the provinces are reporting 120,004 new vaccinations administered for a total of 3,271,309 doses given. Nationwide, 604,921 people or 1.6 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated. The provinces have administered doses at a rate of 8,631.587 per 100,000.

There were 211,690 new vaccines delivered to the provinces and territories for a total of 4,193,910 doses delivered so far. The provinces and territories have used 78 per cent of their available vaccine supply.

<i>Please note that Newfoundland, P.E.I., Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the territories typically do not report on a daily basis.</i>

<b>Newfoundland</b> is reporting 8,864 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 33,621 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 64.207 per 1,000. In the province, 1.75 per cent (9,170) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Newfoundland for a total of 54,320 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 10 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 61.89 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

<b>P.E.I.</b> is reporting 1,810 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 15,999 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 100.858 per 1,000. In the province, 3.53 per cent (5,603) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to P.E.I. for a total of 19,055 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 12 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 83.96 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

<b>Nova Scotia</b> is reporting 9,913 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 50,144 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 51.382 per 1,000. In the province, 1.71 per cent (16,650) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 6,250 new vaccines delivered to Nova Scotia for a total of 104,580 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 11 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 47.95 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

<b>New Brunswick</b> is reporting 12,871 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 51,354 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 65.835 per 1,000. In the province, 1.56 per cent (12,195) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to New Brunswick for a total of 75,995 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 9.7 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 67.58 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

<b>Quebec</b> is reporting 30,492 new vaccinations administered for a total of 774,600 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 90.526 per 1,000. There were 101,790 new vaccines delivered to Quebec for a total of 1,050,355 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 12 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 73.75 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

<b>Ontario</b> is reporting 51,579 new vaccinations administered for a total of 1,243,132 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 84.63 per 1,000. In the province, 1.97 per cent (288,918) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Ontario for a total of 1,457,005 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 9.9 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 85.32 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

<b>Manitoba</b> is reporting 2,944 new vaccinations administered for a total of 109,875 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 79.793 per 1,000. In the province, 2.56 per cent (35,227) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 20,500 new vaccines delivered to Manitoba for a total of 179,720 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 13 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 61.14 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

<b>Saskatchewan</b> is reporting 4,245 new vaccinations administered for a total of 108,669 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 92.158 per 1,000. In the province, 2.48 per cent (29,209) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Saskatchewan for a total of 122,685 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 10 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 88.58 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

<b>Alberta</b> is reporting 11,758 new vaccinations administered for a total of 379,882 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 86.297 per 1,000. In the province, 2.09 per cent (91,868) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Alberta for a total of 436,425 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 9.9 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 87.04 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

<b>British Columbia</b> is reporting 15,414 new vaccinations administered for a total of 424,517 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 82.726 per 1,000. In the province, 1.70 per cent (87,070) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were 83,150 new vaccines delivered to British Columbia for a total of 597,070 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 12 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 71.1 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

<b>Yukon</b> is reporting 599 new vaccinations administered for a total of 30,569 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 732.525 per 1,000. In the territory, 25.26 per cent (10,543) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Yukon for a total of 35,000 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 84 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 87.34 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

<b>The Northwest Territories</b> are reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 32,074 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 710.876 per 1,000. In the territory, 27.46 per cent (12,389) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to the Northwest Territories for a total of 35,300 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 78 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 90.86 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

<b>Nunavut</b> is reporting 555 new vaccinations administered for a total of 16,873 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 435.702 per 1,000. In the territory, 15.70 per cent (6,079) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nunavut for a total of 26,400 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 68 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 63.91 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

<sup>*</sup>Notes on data: <i>The figures are compiled by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest publicly available data and are subject to change. Note that some provinces report weekly, while others report same-day or figures from the previous day. Vaccine doses administered is not equivalent to the number of people inoculated as the approved vaccines require two doses per person. The vaccines are currently not being administered to children under 18 and those with certain health conditions. In some cases the number of doses administered may appear to exceed the number of doses distributed as some provinces have been drawing extra doses per vial.</i>

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published March 16, 2021.

The Canadian Press