2 dead, others hurt in Georgia massage parlour shooting

Last Updated Mar 16, 2021 at 7:14 pm EDT

ACWORTH, Ga. — A shooting at an Atlanta-area massage parlour left two dead and several more injured Tuesday, authorities said.

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jay Baker confirmed the deaths and said three people have been transported to hospitals for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately available.

The gunfire temporarily shut down traffic near the business located in the 6400 block of Highway 92, about 30 miles (48 kilometres) northwest of Atlanta.

Baker told WXIA-TV that it was not immediately clear what prompted the shooting. He added that no one is in custody.

The Associated Press

