Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Via Rail workers to get two per cent wage increase after ratifying two-year contract
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 15, 2021 7:02 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 15, 2021 at 7:14 pm EDT
MONTREAL — Via Rail unionized employees will receive a two per cent wage increase this year after ratifying two-year tentative agreements.
Unifor Council 4000 represents more than 1,600 Via employees in stations, on board trains, in call centres and in administrative offices.
The two-year agreements that expire Dec. 31 include the wage increase, benefit improvements and a review of some work rules.
Ratification of an agreement for maintenance centre employees has been postponed while the Canada Industrial Relations Board reviews a petition for certification filed in February by the Confederation of National Trade Unions.
Via Rail and Unifor agreed last March to put off negotiations due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“This is a good agreement in truly exceptional times,” stated local union president Dave Kissack.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2021.