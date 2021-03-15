Upper Canada College reportedly closing due to several confirmed cases of COVID-19

Upper Canada College is temporarily closing due to multiple positive COVID-19 cases.

The CBC is reporting that there are at least 10 confirmed cases of the virus.

According to the school’s website, students in year four and year eight tested positive on March 12.

But the school adds Toronto Public Health said those two cases weren’t enough for a school closure.

It’s currently unknown when the school intends to re-open.

680 NEWS has reached out to the school for comment.