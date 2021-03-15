Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Upper Canada College reportedly closing due to several confirmed cases of COVID-19
by News Staff
Posted Mar 15, 2021 11:48 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 16, 2021 at 12:23 am EDT
FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe. (NIAID-RML via AP)
Upper Canada College is temporarily closing due to multiple positive COVID-19 cases.
The CBC is reporting that there are at least 10 confirmed cases of the virus.
According to the school’s website, students in year four and year eight tested positive on March 12.
But the school adds Toronto Public Health said those two cases weren’t enough for a school closure.
It’s currently unknown when the school intends to re-open.
680 NEWS has reached out to the school for comment.
