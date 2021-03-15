TTC closes downtown portion of line 1 for 10 days

There will be no service on a portion of line 1 for the next 10 days.

The TTC says line 1 between St. George and St. Andrew stations will be closed until March 25th.

In that time, crews will be doing tunnel improvements.

Mayor Tory says these closures, when ridership levels are still reduced make sense and will mean the TTC can save years of work while making real progress on necessary repair work.

Customers can expect bus service every 60 seconds during peak periods and very consistent service to continue throughout the day.