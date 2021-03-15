Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Trudeau offers reassurance on AstraZeneca safety as European countries suspend use
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 15, 2021 12:18 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 15, 2021 at 12:28 pm EDT
MONTREAL — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is offering reassurances on the safety of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as more European countries suspend its use due to safety concerns.
Germany today joined the list of countries pausing their use of the AstraZeneca vaccine over reports of blood clots in some recipients, even though European regulators say there’s no evidence the shot is to blame.
Trudeau said today Health Canada regulators are constantly analyzing all the available information about vaccines and have guaranteed those approved in Canada are safe for use.
The prime minister told reporters in Montreal none of the AstraZeneca doses Canada has received are from the batch linked to possible side effects reported in Europe.
Quebec Premier Francois Legault said at the same news conference that provincial health officials see no risk associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Trudeau is urging Canadians to get vaccinated as quickly as possible and to take the first vaccine offered to them.
