The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for Monday, March 15
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 15, 2021 10:45 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 15, 2021 at 10:58 am EDT
The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):
10:30 a.m.
Ontario is reporting 1,268 new cases of COVID-19 today and nine more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott said today there are 366 new cases in Toronto, 220 in Peel Region, and 147 in York Region.
The province says more than 33,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since Sunday’s daily report.
A total of 1,191,553 vaccine doses have been given in Ontario.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2021.
The Canadian Press
