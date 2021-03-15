Loading articles...

Teacher charged after allegedly sexually assaulting student, police say

Last Updated Mar 15, 2021 at 4:33 pm EDT

Toronto police say they have charged a teacher after he allegedly sexually assaulted a student.

Police said the man was employed as a long-term occasional teacher by the Toronto District School Board at Selwyn Public School between Sept. 1, 2020 and Feb. 28, 2021.

Investigators said that it was during this time period the man allegedly sexually assaulted a girl under the age of 16 two times.

On March 9, police said they arrested 34-year-old Toronto resident Robert Tyler Siegel in connection to the alleged incidents.

He has been charged with two counts of Sexual Assault and two counts of Sexual Interference, police said Monday.

The man is scheduled to appear in court on April 8.

 

 

 

 

