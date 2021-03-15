Loading articles...

Toronto police investigate rash of SUV thefts in city's northeast

Last Updated Mar 15, 2021 at 11:18 pm EDT

Lexus LX350s have been targeted by thieves in the city's northeast. (CREDIT: Toyota)
Police say there's been an uptick in SUV thefts in the city's northeast

The Lexus LX350 and the Toyota Highlander appear to be thieves' brands of choice, police say

Toronto police are cautioning SUV owners in the city’s northeast due to an uptick in vehicle thefts in the area.

Police said two particular types of SUVs — the Lexus RX350 and Toyota Highlander– appear to be car thieves’ brands of choice.

Since Jan. 1, police said a total of 90 Lexus’ have been stolen, 28 of which are Lexus RX350s.

Investigators said there are several ways to prevent your vehicle from being stolen:

  • Park your car in a garage
  • Consider using a physical deterrent like a steering wheel bar or “club”
  • Consider purchasing a secondary vehicle security system that includes vehicle tracking
  • Don’t leave your keys out in the open — such as on a kitchen table or counter. Consider buying a container or bag that is designed to block radio signals (a “Faraday” bag)
  • Don’t leave your vehicle running in your driveway

 

Toronto police say SUVs like the Toyota Highlander have been targeted for theft in the city’s northeast. (PHOTO CREDIT: Toyota)

 

 

 

 

 

