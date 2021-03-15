Loading articles...

Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales rose 3.1 per cent in January

Last Updated Mar 15, 2021 at 9:28 am EDT

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales rose 3.1 per cent to $56.2 billion in January, powered by gains in the wood product, computer and electronic product, and primary metal industries.

Economists on average had expected an increase of 2.5 per cent for the month, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

Sales of wood products rose 9.1 per cent to $4.1 billion in January, helped by higher prices and sales volumes.

Computer and electronic product sales climbed 22.4 per cent to $1.4 billion, while the primary metal industry saw sales rise 6.0 per cent to $4.2 billion.

Meanwhile, motor vehicle sales fell 8.2 per cent to $3.9 billion, the lowest level since May 2020, as a worldwide shortage of semiconductor chips affected the auto industry and halted production in many assembly plants in Ontario. 

In constant dollars, manufacturing sales were up 1.1 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2021.

The Canadian Press

